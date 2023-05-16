Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 Could Launch on July 26

According to rumors from last month, Samsung’s upcoming foldables are expected to launch sometime in July this year, and now a new report from South Korean media points out a precise date for the launch.

Chosun claims that Samsung is launching the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 on July 26. This goes in line with some older reports which claimed that Samsung is planning to launch its foldables a little earlier than last year. If you recall, the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 were announced on August 10 instead.

The Korean phone maker has been launching its Z Flip and Z Fold phones in August every year, but it appears that the company is now going for a new strategy to put more of a gap between the launch of its foldables and Apple’s iPhones, which typically arrive in September/October.

Chosun’s report also says that Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event will take place in Seoul, Korea. This will be a significant change of location as Samsung has typically always launched its major phones in the US.

However, there is no official confirmation from Samsung about the venue or the launch date as of yet. But since the launch is expected to happen in July, we will likely start seeing teasers soon, which should confirm the launch date as well as what’s coming on this event. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series and Watch 6 lineup are also expected to show up at this launch.