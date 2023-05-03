Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 to Launch Earlier Than Expected

Samsung may be launching its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables earlier than originally anticipated this year.

While Samsung has yet to confirm or deny the rumor, a Korean publication called The Elec has claimed that the two foldable phones will be introduced 2-3 weeks earlier than their predecessors in July.

This decision is reportedly due to concerns about Q2 2023 earnings, and in an effort to improve Q3 numbers, Samsung is considering an early unveiling of the Fold 5 and Flip 5 in late July instead of the second week of August.

ALSO READ Samsung to Add More Temperature Sensor Features to Watch 5 Series Soon

As a result, the production schedule for certain components of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, including the new droplet-style hinge, is 2-3 weeks ahead of schedule. However, other parts are on a similar production schedule as last year.

According to The Elec, both phones will feature the same M12 OLED displays as their predecessors. This is in contrast to the M13 displays that Google may use for the Pixel Fold, its first foldable smartphone, which is expected to be announced at Google I/O 2023 on May 10th alongside the Pixel 7a.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 “Confirmed” to Have Larger Screen

Although Samsung is yet to comment on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, leaked renders have recently surfaced that offer a sneak peek into what these smartphones may look like. Have a look at the images below.

As the images show, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to bring a much bigger secondary screen while the Z Fold 5 will mostly look the same.