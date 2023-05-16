Social Media Websites Unblocked in Pakistan: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the official unblocking of social media websites in Pakistan.

PTA spokesperson told ProPakistani that following the directives of the Ministry of Interior, social media platforms have been restored.

As a result, Twitter and Facebook apps are now operational on all internet service providers (ISPs). This includes their web versions accessible through desktops, laptops, and other devices.

However, the web version of YouTube is still experiencing connectivity issues, although the mobile app appears to be functioning properly, at least on PTCL.

It merits mentioning here that complete restoration of social media platforms could take hours (up to 24 hours at times).

This is mainly due to the fact that blocking or unblocking protocols take a while to propagate across several exchanges and hence some users may take time to be able to access and use social media websites in Pakistan.