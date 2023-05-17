Elon Musk Will Use Twitter to Advertise Tesla Cars

In a Tuesday shareholder meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that the company may start making adverts for its products.

Since its inception, the pioneering electric carmaker has grown mostly through word of mouth without traditional advertising for years. Now that he owns Twitter, Musk seems to have developed an appreciation for advertising.

Speaking on the matter, Musk stated:

Twitter is highly dependent on advertising, so, here I am, never used advertising really before, and now have a company that’s highly dependent on advertising. So, I guess I should say advertising is awesome, everyone should do it! We’ll try a little advertising and see how it goes.

Musk told CNBC on Tuesday that Tesla will make its ad content informative and entertaining to appeal to a larger audience. He said ads should be “informative” and “ideally aesthetically pleasing.”

Tesla vehicles were in high demand last year, but macroeconomic changes in electric vehicle (EV) production and stronger competition may finally allow the company to benefit from advertising.

Even though Musk will soon be replaced as Twitter CEO, it seems like a good place to start a Tesla advertising campaign.