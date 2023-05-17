Islamabad Police Issued Over 173,000 e-Challans in Five Months

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) issued 173,332 fine tickets to motorists for various traffic rule violations via safe city cameras since December 7, 2022.

A police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ICTP told a media outlet on Tuesday that ICTP is utilizing available resources and taking strict action against traffic violators.

ALSO READ Lahore Police Announces New Fines for Traffic Violations

The department has been given special instructions by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure vehicular discipline on the roads by all viable means.

According to the details, ICTP has issued 609 e-challan tickets in the past twenty-four hours and a total of 173,332 for various violations of traffic laws.

The tickets have been issued for the following violations:

169,610 speeding tickets.

613 for red light violations.

1,215 for seat belt violations.

966 for zebra crossing violations.

631 for fancy and non-standard number plates.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About China’s Most Expensive Electric Car

ICTP is hyper-actively issuing challans to offenders in the federal capital and has advised motorists to drive responsibly and vigilantly to avoid any inconvenience.