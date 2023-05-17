FFC Energy Wind Power Plant Celebrates Decade of Excellence

FFC Energy Limited (FFCEL) “Pakistan’s pioneering Wind Power Project,” a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Company, celebrated 10 years of its commercial operations at the FFC Energy Plant Site with the leaders of the wind industry, senior government officials, and notables from the community.

FFCEL is dedicated to its drive toward a transition to a clean and green future by promoting innovative renewable energy solutions.

The wind farm, therefore, since inception, has exported an impressive 1,175 GWh of clean energy, abating 745,000 tons of CO2.

FFCEL remains the country’s most experienced Wind IPP carrying out complete O&M activities of its plant in compliance with OEM and DNV-GL certification guidelines.

It has also made significant progress in providing services to the Pakistan wind industry in collaboration with OLIVE Technical Services.

Remaining at the forefront to serve the community of Jhampir and surrounding villages, FFCEL, in the past 10 years, has spent over PKR 50 million on CSR projects addressing the community’s basic needs in the field of health, education, and capacity building.

MD & CEO FFCEL, Maj Gen Asif Ali, HI (M) (Retd), commemorating FFCEL’s decade of excellence, delightfully expressed his thoughts on attaining the Company’s significant milestone towards a sustainable, greener future for coming generations.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards employees, partners, government officials, and the local community for their unwavering support over the years.