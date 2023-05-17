Karachi Board Announces Date Sheet for Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has officially released the schedule for the intermediate Part-II examinations.

As per the announced schedule, the HSSC Part-II exams will commence on May 30 in Karachi and will run until June 27.

In a statement, BIEK stated, “Annual Examinations 2023 for the Pre-Engineering Group, Pre-Medical, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Diploma will begin from May 30 and will continue till June 27.”

Furthermore, the schedule for the Intermediate Part-I examinations will be issued at a later date, as mentioned by BIEK.

Uncontrolled Cheating in Matric Exams

It is worth mentioning that the matric exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) faced challenges related to mismanagement and widespread complaints of cheating.

However, BIEK aims to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for intermediate students, taking necessary precautions to maintain the integrity of the exams.