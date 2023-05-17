IBCC Asks Foreign Boards to Announce Schedule of Recently Canceled Exams

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has reached out to foreign boards, requesting them to disclose their plans regarding the papers that were canceled last week due to the countrywide unrest following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reported by national daily.

In a letter addressed to the director of Cambridge International Assessment Education (CAIE) in Pakistan, the regional development manager of Pearson, and the manager of the International Baccalaureate Organization, IBCC Director Syed Ammar Hasan Gilani informed them that both local and foreign boards had decided to cancel examinations scheduled from May 10-12 due to security concerns.

While the local boards have already issued revised schedules for the postponed papers, there has been no update from foreign boards regarding their approach and plans for the canceled papers.

The IBCC official appealed to the foreign boards to share their policies for the canceled papers and propose a solution for private students. He emphasized that numerous inquiries have been received from concerned students and their parents.

In consideration of the students’ best interests, he requested a prompt response from the foreign boards, urging them to inform the IBCC at the earliest.

It is worth noting that the British Council has already clarified that the canceled papers will not be rescheduled and instead, average marking will be implemented for these papers.