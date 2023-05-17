Shehroze Kashif Achieves Yet Another Historic Milestone

Pakistan’s mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has added yet another magnificent accolade to his name. Shehroze successfully summited the world’s seventh-highest peak, Dhaulagiri in Nepal standing at an impressive 8,167 meters. With this achievement, Shehroze has now conquered 12 out of the 14 eight-thousanders.

At just 21 years of age, Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest climber in the world to summit 12 peaks above eight thousand meters.

His remarkable feat surpasses the previous record set by Nepalese mountaineer, Mingma Gyabu Sherpa at the age of 30. Shehroze is also the second Pakistani to conquer Dhaulagiri, following in the footsteps of Sarbaz Ali.

Shehroze Kashif has scaled the heights of 12 eight-thousanders, demonstrating his exceptional mountaineering skills and determination. His next targets are Cho Oyu in Nepal and Shishapangma in China to complete the entire set of 14 eight-thousanders.

Shehroze Kashif’s quest to conquer all 14 peaks at such a young age reflects his ambition and passion for mountaineering. Kashif’s successful ascent of Dhaulagiri not only adds to his personal accolades but also brings pride to his home country, Pakistan. It highlights the nation’s rich mountaineering heritage and the remarkable talent that exists within its borders.

As the youngest climber to achieve this remarkable feat, Shehroze Kashif has set a new benchmark in the world of mountaineering.