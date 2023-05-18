Amitabh Bachchan Mistakes Pakistani Kid As Indian Future Cricket Star

Renowned Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan, mistakenly presumed a Pakistani kid, whose video of playing cricket went viral on social media, to be the future of Indian cricket.

The actor shared a video on his social media handle featuring a young boy displaying extraordinary skills that impressed cricket fans.

The 80-year-old star actor wrote in the caption of the post, “The future of Indian Cricket is in very safe hands,” whereas the kid in the video was Pakistani.

However, as soon as the Bollywood star posted the video with this caption, netizens flooded it with infinite responses, telling him that the kid, in fact, was from Pakistan.

One follower swiftly pointed out, “Not an Indian kid. He is a Pakistani kid from the Sindh Province,” while another remarked, “Check the real ID of this little boy. He is a Pakistani.”