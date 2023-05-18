Bangladesh Once Again Voices Concerns on Shifting Asia Cup to UAE

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has voiced concerns regarding the relocation of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Media reports suggest that Bangladeshi players are not willing to participate in the Asia Cup matches in the UAE, primarily due to the scorching September weather.

“Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is not willing to play Asia Cup 2023 matches in UAE due to hot weather. Their players are also not ready to play there,” reports citing sources said.

PCB has presented two options under a hybrid model. The first option proposes India playing their matches at a neutral venue, while all other matches would be hosted in Pakistan.

The second plan entails dividing the event into two phases. The initial phase would be conducted in Pakistan, excluding India, while the second phase would be held in UAE.

It was reported earlier that the upcoming meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), chaired by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, is likely to approve the second option.

Earlier this week, PCB announced that both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards have confirmed their participation under the hybrid model proposed by PCB.

It is pertinent to mention here that the event is scheduled to take place in Pakistan but BBCI has refused to visit the neighboring country due to security concerns.