Finance Minister Directs Authorities to Address Issues of Textile Sector

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the concerned authorities to address textile sector issues on a priority basis.

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) headed by its Patron-in-Chief Dr. Gohar Ejaz at the Finance Division today.

#APTMA delegation led by Dr Ejaz Gohar held meeting today with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss matters relating to textile industry & gave proposals for Budget 2023-24. FM assured to consider their suggestions & to provide max facilitation to the textile industry. pic.twitter.com/jPNJCkJ6Bf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 18, 2023

Gohar appreciated the government for supporting the Textile sector by fixing the cotton minimum price. He briefed the minister on the vital contribution of the textile sector in the economic growth and development of the country through revenue generation, creation of employment opportunities, and enhancement of exports of Pakistan.

He also apprised the minister about the problems being faced by the textile industry regarding the supply chain, regulatory issues regarding imports and exports, and energy supply issues for various plants across Punjab. The delegation discussed the existing disparities among the provinces regarding energy prices and supply and sought the support of the minister in this regard.

Dar acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of the textile sector to the economic well-being of the country. He committed to providing maximum facilitation of the government to the textile sector to strengthen the export sector and enhance the export-led growth of Pakistan.

Chairman APTMA Asif Inam, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Punjab Minister for Energy Syed Tanveer, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, Secretary Petroleum, Chairman FBR, and other representatives from APTMA and officials from Finance Division attended the meeting.