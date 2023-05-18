Pakistan, Iran Open Mand-Pishin Border Market

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi Thursday jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point.

Speaking at the occasion, the premier said that he had had constructive discussions with the Iranian president on all bilateral issues between the two countries. He said that the two countries need to move forward in all aspects including trade, agriculture, information technology, and other economic aspects.

The premier highlighted that both countries had decided to finalize the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and also held discussions on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace is one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border. The market will provide a platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line will also play a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in an additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively. It also serves as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” the statement added.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were also present at the occasion.