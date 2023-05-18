Pakistani-Origin Yasmin Dar Becomes the First Muslim Female Lord Mayor of Manchester

Yasmin Dar has achieved a historic accomplishment by becoming the Lord Mayor of Manchester. This achievement not only represents diversity and progress but also makes her the first Pakistan-origin Muslim woman to hold this esteemed position.

Dar’s vision for Manchester focuses on empowering its residents, promoting a sense of belonging, and advocating for diversity. She is dedicated to community development and aims to create an environment where every voice is heard and valued. Her appointment as Lord Mayor is a significant step towards building a more inclusive and equitable society.

In addition, councilor Akhtar Zaman’s election as the Deputy Leader of Bolton City Council is another notable achievement by a person of Pakistani origin in the United Kingdom. Originally from Gujrat, Zaman’s rise in politics highlights the increasing representation of diverse voices in leadership positions.

Councillor Raja Muhammad Ayub Khan’s election as the Mayor of Bolton also showcases the progress made by individuals from Azad Kashmir. Hailing from Kotli, councilor Ayub Khan’s success emphasizes the importance of multiculturalism and celebrating diverse backgrounds in local governance.

Councillor Haji Muhammad Fiaz has also taken on the role of Mayor of Chorley District Council in Lancashire. The inauguration ceremony in Chorley, with its rich historical heritage, underscores the value of cultural integration and the contributions of individuals from all walks of life.