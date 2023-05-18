Weightlifting Federation Stops Nooh Dastagir From Participating in National Games

Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter, Nooh Dastgir Butt, has found himself entangled in a perplexing situation as he has been denied permission to participate in the ongoing National Games.

The Weightlifting Federation’s decision to halt Butt’s registration has raised eyebrows and left many questioning the reasoning behind such a move.

According to the details, Nooh has been barred from participating in the National Games due to his supposed affiliation with another weightlifting federation. Weightlifting federation has claimed that Nooh’s father, Ghulam Dastagir Butt, is a staunch supporter of the other federation.

Expressing his frustration, Nooh vehemently denied the accusations leveled against him. He maintained that he has been wrongly accused of being a member of an interim committee, a claim he vehemently refuted, stating that it holds no truth.

The consequences of this unjust decision extend beyond the National Games, as Noah Dastgir Butt has also been barred from competing in international events, including the prestigious Olympics Games and Asian Games. This setback not only affects his personal aspirations but also deprives the nation of witnessing the potential of a gold medal in the mega-events.

It is pertinent to mention that Nooh secured a historic gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as he won the 109+kg weightlifting competition.