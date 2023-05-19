Delayed Payments Leave KPL Umpires and Officials Frustrated

PCB-affiliated umpires and match referees, who officiated in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), have not yet received their match fees.

According to one of the umpires, while the lower-grade officials have received their match fees, the estimated dues were around Rs. 3 million, Dawn has reported.

“We are still in negotiations with the organizers but they keep asking us to wait for some more time,” He said on the condition of anonymity.

Considering the situation, the umpire has called upon the PCB to intervene and address the matter with the KPL organizers before granting approval for the upcoming edition.

The KPL spokesperson acknowledged the delay, attributing it to the substantial financial losses from several matches being washed out due to rain during the second edition.

However, the spokesperson reassured the aggrieved officials that the management is working on the matter and that the outstanding dues would be settled soon.

Umpires such as Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, who officiated during the second edition, are yet to be paid, while preparations for the third edition of the league are underway.

Earlier this year, the KPL management decided to take legal action against Kingdom Valley after the company refused to pay Rs. 130 million for the title sponsorship.

The KPL management stated that it will not be able to pay the players until the payment is received from its main sponsor.