PCB Likely to Give Green Signal to Players for Participation in ILT20

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management is likely to allow national players to participate in the upcoming second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).

As per media reports, Najam Sethi has stated that the cricket board has no issue with players participating, considering the long-term cricket relationship with the UAE.

Last year, former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, refused to issue a NOC to players to participate in the league, despite some renowned players being offered captaincy.

Ramiz Raja had requested compensation from the Emirates Cricket Board in exchange for releasing central-contracted players from the International League T20.

Franchises had offered a whopping USD 900,000, along with a three-year captaincy contract, to star cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hasnain were also on the radar for the league while Azam Khan was picked by Desert Vipers but did not receive NOC from the cricket board.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inaugural edition of the league was played in January this year in the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf Giants winning the title.

The PCB had also refused to issue a NOC to Hasnain for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), as the cricket board wanted him to play in the National Cup.