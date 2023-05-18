Ex-England U-20 International Officially Joins Pakistan Football Team

In an exciting turn of events, FIFA has granted approval to the Pakistan Football Federation’s request to change the national eligibility of talented footballer Easah Suliman from England.

The decision marks a significant moment for both Suliman and Pakistan football, as the former England U-20 player is set to don the jersey of the Shaheens, representing Pakistan in upcoming events.

Pakistan Football Federation took to Twitter to announce Suliman’s introduction to the Green and White.

Easah Suliman is a Shaheen! 🦅 FIFA has approved a request by the Pakistan Football Federation to change Easah Suliman’s national eligibility from England! 💥 The former England U-20 player will now be representing Pakistan in the upcoming events! ⚽️🇵🇰#wearepakistanfootball pic.twitter.com/iPI22uzDNj — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) May 18, 2023

Suliman has represented England in various youth competitions. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first player with an Asian heritage to captain any England football national side, achieving this honor at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 levels.

During the UEFA European Under-19 Championship held in July 2017, Suliman played a vital role as a center-back for the England Under-19s, contributing to their triumphant campaign. In the final match against Portugal, he showcased his skills by scoring the opening goal, ultimately helping England secure a thrilling 2-1 victory.

Easah Suliman’s inclusion in the Pakistani squad brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team. The 23-year-old defender possesses excellent defensive capabilities, coupled with a calm and composed presence on the field.

Football fans across Pakistan eagerly anticipate Easah Suliman’s debut in the national team, as he adds a new dimension to their squad’s capabilities. Suliman is expected to join the squad for the upcoming 2023 SAFF Championships, scheduled to be held in India next month.