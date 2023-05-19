Arthur Says Team Requirement is More Important Than What the Players Want

Pakistan team director, Mickey Arthur, has responded to a recent statement by Mohammad Rizwan regarding his batting position in ODIs during the New Zealand series.

Speaking in an interview, Mickey Arthur expressed that the wicket-keeper batter is an asset to the national team, and his skills will be utilized where they are most needed.

The 55-year-old stressed that it is not important where the player is comfortable, what matters is where the team requires him, and the management will prioritize that.

“It is best to consider how we can utilize him effectively and then assign him a clear role, specifying what we expect from that position, and allowing him to play,” Arthur said.

Arthur also praised Rizwan, stating that the right-handed batter has diligently worked on improving his skills and techniques, making him a mature and world-class cricketer.

In a press conference during the ODI series against New Zealand, Rizwan expressed his preference for batting at number four in the 50-over format, rather than at five.

The Peshawar-born cricketer said that he has never complained about his batting position in the past and will continue to do so in the future for the sake of the country.

“I have been sacrificing for the last 15 or 16 years without complaining. We are ready to do whatever the captain and coach ask us to do,” remarked Rizwan.