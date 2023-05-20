Check Out 15-Year-Old Prodigy Who Bowls Like Shaheen Afridi

A young fast bowler from the Mardan district, Ubaid Ullah, has garnered widespread attention on social media for his exceptional bowling skills, even at a young age.

Video clips showcasing the skillful bowling of the Katlang-born bowler at a local tournament in Katlang Sports Complex have impressed the fans as they appreciated his bowling prowess.

Ubaid Ullah, who emulates Shaheen Shah Afridi, in bowling style and aggression, has recently represented Kyyber Pakhtunkhwa team in PCB national U-16 Championship.

Although the 15-year-old prodigy has yet to play at the domestic level and only participates in club cricket, he possesses immense talent and requires proper nurturing.

In a viral video, the pacer can be seen bowling in the style of Shaheen Afridi, displaying the ability to swing the ball both ways, even on an improperly prepared surface.

The emerging talent represents his club in local tournaments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has also participated in district tournaments organized by the PCB.