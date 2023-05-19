Pakistani Stars All Set to Participate in Unity Cup T20 Tournament in the US

Renowned Pakistani cricketers are all set to participate in the upcoming third edition of the Unity Cup T20 tournament in Washington DC, taking place from May 22 to 29.

Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Khan Jr., Mohammad Irfan, Usman Shinwari, and Mohammad Mohsin will represent the Baltimore Royals team in the week-long tournament.

The tournament will be played at Bolen Park and Hanson Park Cricket grounds, featuring sixteen teams divided into four groups competing for the championship title.

The SMAP Army Cricket franchise, which also competed in the Abu Dhabi T10, will be defending the title with cricketers from both associate and full members participating.

Last month, the United States of America Cricket announced the sanctioning of the Major League Cricket (MLC) and Minor League Cricket (MiLC) tournaments for 2023.

Cricket fans in the US will also see the Masters T10 League, launched by T Ten Global Sports, in Dallas, Texas, where legendary cricketers, along with rising talent, will compete.

Earlier this month, an inaugural ceremony took place with the participation of Misbah-ul-Haq, along with Corey Anderson and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.