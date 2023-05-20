Pakistan to Play African Four-Nation Football Tournament Next Month

According to reports, the Pakistan football team is all set to participate in a four-nation tournament in Mauritius from June 8, ahead of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

According to the details, the national team will play against the hosts Mauritius, Kenya, and Djibouti in a 10-day four-nation tournament during the FIFA international window in June.

The tournament will play a significant role for the national team as it presents an opportunity to gain valuable match practice before the upcoming SAFF Championship in India.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has signed a participation agreement with SAFF, confirming their participation in the tournament scheduled from June 21 to July 4.

As per the announced schedule, the Men in Green will compete in Group A alongside Nepal and Kuwait, while they will face arch-rivals India in the opening match.

Yesterday, Ehsan-ur-Rehman, the Minister for IPC expressed no objections to the team traveling to India but requested proper documentation from the PFF Normalization Committee.

Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF General Secretary, has also assured that the necessary security arrangements will be made to host the Pakistan team in Bengaluru, the host city.

Pakistan received good news earlier this week as FIFA has granted approval to change the national eligibility of talented footballer, Easah Suliman from England.