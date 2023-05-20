Excise Department Orders Babar Azam to Change His Audi’s Number Plate

A team from the Lahore Excise Department stopped Babar Azam during a crackdown on vehicles with illegal license plate numbers, lacking proper registration and individuals who had defaulted.

It was revealed that the all-format captain cooperated calmly with the officials and was not found to be a defaulter. He was identified as a diligent taxpayer. However, the officials advised Pakistan’s captain to change his license plate.

Initially, there were suspicions that the car had unpaid token taxes. However, it was later discovered that the token tax payment had indeed been made.

The excise team expressed their gratitude for Babar Azam’s cooperation and even took selfies with the cricket sensation, which quickly went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore-born cricketer has been enjoying a good time at home after the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

The home side won the five-match ODI series by 4-1, while the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw with one game washed out due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi.

The right-handed batter displayed a remarkable performance in the white-ball series, completing 5,000 ODI runs and 12,000 international runs.

The 28-year-old became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 runs, surpassing Hashim Amla, and the second fastest after Virat Kohli to complete 12,000 runs in cricket.