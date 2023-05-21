Price of Gold in Pakistan Closes Week With Major Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its biggest increase of the week on Saturday, closing at Rs. 235,300 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 2,700 per tola to Rs. 235,300 while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs. 2,315 per tola to Rs. 201,732.

Week’s trend

During the week, the price of the precious metal remained relatively stable compared to the previous weeks. The week opened with the price going up by Rs 1,100 per tola which was immediately followed by a decrease of Rs. 2,000 per tola on Tuesday.

There was no change in price on Wednesday followed by an increase of Rs. 500 per tola on Thursday. On Friday, the price of gold went down by Rs. 1,000 per tola. Cumulatively, gold gained Rs. 1,300 per tola during the week compared to an increase of Rs. 8,500 per tola in the previous week.