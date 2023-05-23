After Babar, Fakhar and Naseem Also Sign for Lanka Premier League

Three Pakistani cricketers have signed direct contracts with different franchises for the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) before the auction.

According to media reports, Colombo Strikers have signed Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, while Kandy Falcons have picked left-handed opener, Fakhar Zaman.

The auction ceremony for the fourth edition of the franchise cricket will take place on June 11, with the tournament scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 22.

These players are among those who have directly signed contracts before the auction, along with David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be played at three different venues including Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy, with the Jaffna Kings defending their championship title.

It is important to mention that all these cricketers will be part of the national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, with Babar Azam leading the team.

Earlier today, Leicestershire CCC announced the signing of Naseem Shah on a short-term deal for the start of the Vitality Blast as cover for Naveen-ul-Haq.

The right-arm pacer will become the ninth Pakistani player to play for different clubs in the ongoing County Championship and Vitality Blast in England.