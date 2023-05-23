Govt Announces Public Holiday on 25 May for Martyrs’ Day

The Government of Pakistan has declared a public holiday on 25 May. Known as ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Honor Day,’ it has been designated to honor and remember the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation.

All public and private offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed throughout the country. It is an occasion for the nation to reflect upon the selfless acts of the brave individuals who laid down their lives for the betterment and security of Pakistan.

On this occasion, monuments dedicated to the martyrs of the armed forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies will be adorned with floral wreaths. The main ceremony will take place at the General Headquarters (GHQ), with additional events being held at the headquarters of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The police department has also organized ceremonies in Islamabad, the provincial capitals, and Azad Kashmir to honor their fallen heroes. These ceremonies serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform and pay tribute to their unwavering dedication and ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s security and well-being.