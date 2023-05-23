Babar Azam Set to Make His Lanka Premier League Debut This Season

Pakistan team captain, Babar Azam, has been signed by the Colombo Strikers for the upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The fourth edition of the LPL is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 22, with five teams competing in the 23-day tournament for the championship title.

The all-format captain is among those players who directly signed the contract for the upcoming event before the auction, which is scheduled to take place on June 11.

Prominent cricketers such as David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan, Tabraiz Shamsi, and several others have also secured direct contracts for the LPL.

The fourth edition will be played at three different venues, including Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy, with the Jaffna Kings defending the championship title.

According to a media report, the PCB management committee will place its faith in Babar Azam to lead the national side in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed, said that the 28-year-old will continue to be part of the selection process, and his opinion will be given utmost importance as usual.