CDWP Clears Development Projects Worth Rs. 249 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 15 development projects worth Rs. 249.21 billion during its meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions. The forum considered 15 projects related to the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Communication, Power Division, and Ministry of Railways.

The forum has recommended Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project-III (FPSP-III)-Updated worth Rs. 194.6 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The CDWP also recommended te revised Sehat Sahulat Program as per its approved cost of Rs. 31.93 billion to the ECNEC.

Similarly, the forum also approved the construction of an interchange on Hazara Motorway which connects Abbottabad & Sherwan Road right after the first Tunnel (Shimla Hill Tunnel) worth Rs. 1.82 billion, the D.I Khan Road Development Package Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Chashma-D.I Khan Road (Revised) worth 2.80 billion.

The forum also approved the construction of Railway Underpass Gojra, District Toba Tek Singh worth Rs. 1.44 billion, D.I Khan Road Development Package Revised PC-1 for Rehabilitation & Upgradation of Pezu-Tank Road worth Rs. 4.87 billion, renovation and construction of offices, women barracks & multi-purpose training rooms at the office of the Superintendent Railway Police, Rawalpindi (Revised) worth Rs. 310.375 million.

The project for the Establishment of Capacity Building & Institutional Strengthening in Planning Commission worth Rs. 2.02 billion, the electrification of villages at Dera Bugti worth Rs. 960.093 million, re-commissioning of five accidental Diesel Electric Locomotives (Revised) worth Rs. 2.48 billion.

Moreover, the rehabilitation of the firefighting system at KMC worth Rs. 1.83 billion, the provision of missing facilities at Swabi University worth Rs. 2.03 billion, the establishment of Pothohar Campus of Punjab University at Gujar Khan worth Rs. 638.45 million, the construction of the Academic Blocks of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University worth Rs. 2.89 billion, and the upgradation of Rural Area Frame for the conduct of censuses/surveys worth Rs. 361.736 million was also approved.