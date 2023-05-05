CDWP Clears Six Development Projects Worth Rs. 227 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared six development projects worth Rs. 227 billion on Friday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The forum considered six projects related to the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Health, and provincial projects.

The projects include the National Oilseed Enchantment Program at the cost of Rs. 10.9 billion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support project worth Rs. 110.7 billion, and the raising of Mangla Dam project worth Rs. 96 billion.

The forum also cleared the establishment of a Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur worth Rs 1.61 billion, the establishment of a National Language Procession Laboratory worth Rs. 0.078 billion, and the construction of three Sewage treatment plants and related sewage system to treat wastewater falling into Korang River worth Rs. 6.076 billion.

National Oilseed Enchantment Program

The forum cleared National Oilseed Enchantment Program while adding the Sindh Component the project was already approved by the ECNEC. The National Food Security and Research Division is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The key objectives of the project include increasing the phase-wise yield of three potential crops viz Canola, Sunflower, and Sesame, enhancing the export potential of Sesame seed and encouraging oilseed growers through subsidy on seed, inputs and machinery and appreciation awards and encouraging solvent industry to procure farmers produces at a competitive price and establish procurement center in major growing areas.

The project will be implemented by federal and provincial governments and organizations, therefore, the management, administrative and financial structure prevailing in respective governments and executing organizations will be followed. The Finance Division will transfer the federal share directly to the assignment accounts of the project executing provincial agricultural department.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.