Punjab Police to Give Houses and Jobs to Families of Martyrs

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that proposals for new homes and jobs are under consideration for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017.

In a recent meeting, IG Punjab said that the health screening of more than one and a half lac constables has been completed and the process of vaccination is now underway.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the progress on departmental promotions and health projects of employees in all districts is going on rapidly, every officer and official who is eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority is being given his right without delay.

IG Punjab said that the promotion board meeting will be held in the next day or two for the promotion of 700 employees of telecommunication, similarly, the promotion of 350 inspectors, 1300 sub-inspectors, and 2100 ASIs will be done soon.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that using the Human Resource App (APP HRMIS), records of all office affairs including ACRs and holidays of the employees are being done on time. Efforts are also underway to promote paperless working in police offices.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that. IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers should spend maximum time with the constabulary and try hard to solve their problems while all the force should spare no effort to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers of Khanewal, Lodhran, and Vehari at the Central Police Office today.

According to the details, IG Punjab encouraged 81 police officers and personnel of Khanewal Lodhran and Vehari police with rewards. 54 officers and personnel of Lodhran Police, 17 of Khanewal, and 10 officers and personnel of Vehari were included among the recipients of prizes, who were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation by IG Punjab.

He expressed that the process of encouragement of the officers and personnel who have shown excellent performance would remain continued.