Commissioner Lahore Directs LDA to Promote Ease of Doing Business

In a bid to promote “Ease of Doing Business,” Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa have directed LDA officers to prioritize the facilitation of businessmen and entrepreneurs.

This directive came during a meeting of the Planning and Design Committee, chaired by Commissioner Lahore on Tuesday. Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and relevant directors provided a briefing to the Commissioner.

Emphasizing the proper utilization of parking spaces, Commissioner Lahore stressed that these designated areas should be strictly used for parking purposes only. He further highlighted the importance of rooftop gardening and ensuring greenery in newly approved cases.

Compliance with LDA and TEPA rules was emphasized, and strict monitoring of land use for cases approved by the committee was urged. The meeting was attended by additional DGs, chief town planner, chief metropolitan planner, CEO MCL, chief TEPA, and directors from respective towns.

In another development, Commissioner Lahore has instructed the verification of inoperative water filtration plants across all departments in the Lahore division. He requested certified figures on the total number of water filtration plants, both active and inactive, to be provided promptly.

The Commissioner expressed the possibility of fixing non-functioning water filtration plants through the support of philanthropic individuals and organizations.

During the briefing, it was revealed that out of the 1,218 water filtration plants in Lahore, 282 were inactive. Various departments including Wasa, MCL, C&W, Municipalities Dept, and Punjab Abb-e-Pak Authority have water filtration plants in Lahore. The Commissioner directed the Punjab Abb-e-Pak Authority to furnish certified data for the Lahore division.