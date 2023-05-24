HEC Implements Stricter Regulations for University Programs

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) recently released a statement urging students to verify that their chosen university has obtained a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) before enrolling in certain programs. These programs include MPhil, MS, their equivalents, and Ph.D.s. HEC also provided a list of universities that have received NOCs.

It has been mandatory since 7 November 2013 for all universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) to obtain a NOC before launching MS/MPhil or equivalent programs, as well as Ph.D. programs.

The commission has also explicitly stated that affiliated colleges or institutions are not allowed to offer these programs.

It has advised parents and students to avoid seeking admission to Ph.D. and MPhil/MS programs offered by universities, degree-awarding institutions, sub-campuses, or affiliated institutions/colleges that do not have a valid NOC. Degrees obtained from such institutions in violation of HEC guidelines will not be recognized or attested by the higher education authority.