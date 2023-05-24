Govt to Specially Focus on Protecting Children’s Info Under Data Protection Bill 2023

The federal government has decided to take special measures to protect data related to children.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has uploaded the Data Protection Bill on the website and invited suggestions from experts and common citizens.

The Personal Data Protection Bill has proposed some concrete measures to protect data related to children.

According to Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, as early adopters of emerging technologies, children are also affected by the risks of the digital world, given their developmental vulnerabilities as they are “canaries in the coal mine for threats to us all.” Therefore, the Data Protection Bill, of 2023 ensures to afford extra protection for children, concerning their data

According to the Personal Data Protection Bill, every data controller or data processor shall process a child’s personal data in such a manner that protects the rights and interests of a child.

The data controller or a data processor shall, before processing any personal data relating to a child, verify his age and seek the consent of his parent or relevant person or authorized person having parental responsibility over the child to decide on his behalf.

According to the Personal Data Protection Bill, rules shall be prescribed under sub-section (2) of the bill for setting up the manner of age verification and parental consent to process the children’s data.

The things that should be kept in consideration while processing children’s data are the volume of personal data processed; the proportion of such personal data likely to be that of the child; the possibility of harm to the child arising out of the processing of personal data; and such other factors as may be prescribed.

According to the Bill, A data controller or a data processor shall not process any personal data of a child that is likely to cause him harm. A data controller or a data processor shall not undertake tracking or behavioral monitoring of children or targeted advertising directed at children.