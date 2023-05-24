PayFast Partners With Euronet Pakistan to Drive E-Commerce & Retail Payments Acceptance

PayFast and Euronet Pakistan, a division of Euronet Worldwide, are partnering to strengthen Pakistan’s digital payments landscape.

As global and industry-leading payments and fin-tech solution provider, Euronet’s collaboration with PayFast will highly benefit partner companies of the PSO/PSP, including large corporations and SMEs.

PayFast- one of Pakistan’s most trusted payment gateways- is a licensed and regulated fintech that enables online payment acceptance from bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and mobile wallets for all types of companies, including large corporations, SMEs, and freelancers.

Integration with Euronet will enable the company to serve as PayFast’s e-commerce and card-acquiring processor.

Additionally, PayFast will leverage Euronet’s Merchant Management System, leading to high-quality profiling and the ability to generate dynamic reports for partner merchants from the merchant dashboard. This will improve merchant relationships and settlement activities.

Both Euronet and PayFast are also PCI-DSS compliant, which greatly enhances security measures taken by the two entities to ensure stronger trust in the payment solution provider as well as Pakistan’s overall fintech landscape.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Adnan Ali commented:

“For digital payment acceptance to increase in Pakistan, we have to build trust and security in online solutions. PayFast’s partnership with Euronet will do just that. Euronet has world-class industry standards that not just meet but surpass expectations. We’re very happy to have them on board as a partner and look forward to how this will enhance our merchant experience.”

Kashif Gaya- CEO Euronet Pakistan, added: “Euronet is excited to work with PayFast as their technology processor and looks forward to managing their overall card payments. We are hopeful that, together, we can make a difference in building Pakistan’s fintech landscape, particularly by providing safe and simple solutions to aid the rapidly growing e-commerce sector.”