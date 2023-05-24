Sony Updates ZV-1 Vlogging Camera With New Lens and More

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 24, 2023 | 11:17 am

Sony is seeing a string of successes with its recent ZV series of vlogging cameras. Today, they unveiled the latest addition to the lineup: the ZV-1 II, which serves as the second generation of the ZV-1, a camera that debuted three years ago.

While the ZV-1 II may not appear to be a significant leap forward on paper, there are some notable changes. The most prominent alteration is the introduction of a wider 18-50 mm f/1.8-4 lens, in contrast to the ZV-1’s 24-70 mm f/1.8-2.8 lens. It’s important to note, however, that the new lens lacks optical stabilization, so the photos and videos may not be as steady as some other cameras.

ALSO READ

The majority of the updates in the ZV-1 II can be traced back to the ZV-1F, which was released last year. These updates include the inclusion of a USB-C connector, a 3-capsule microphone, and a repositioned tripod mount. Additionally, the entire user interface and feature set have been borrowed from the ZV-1F.

Beyond these changes, the ZV-1 II remains virtually indistinguishable from its predecessor, the ZV-1. It retains the same sensor, processor, display, stabilization capabilities, autofocus system, and battery, as well as photo and video features. Take it as a 2023 update to the popular ZV series of vlogging cameras.

ALSO READ

Priced at $900, the ZV-1 II is set to hit the market in June. We suspect more models will be unveiled later this year, but there is no official word from Sony just yet.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Anmol Baloch Looks Super Cute in Instagram Vs. Reality Pictures
Read more in lens

proproperty

Foundation Stone Laid for Central Highway Project in Shakargarh Tehsil
Read more in proproperty
close
>