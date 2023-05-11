Sony Xperia 10 V Launched As The Lightest Phone With 5000 mAh Battery

Sony has launched its latest mid-ranger, the Xperia 10 V alongside the flagship 1 V through its latest launch event. The Xperia 10 V is one of the world’s lightest smartphones with a 5,000 mAh battery, weighing just 159 grams. Surprisingly, it is even a few grams lighter than its predecessor.

Design and Display

The device features a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which Sony claims is 1.5 times brighter than the previous model. However, it disappointingly refreshes at a standard 60Hz.

While the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the back, and frame of the device are still made of plastic to achieve its lightweight design at 159 grams.

Internals and Software

The Xperia 10 V retains the Snapdragon 695 chipset, maintaining the performance standards of the Xperia 10 IV. It also maintains the memory configuration of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the option to expand the storage using microSD cards.

Google’s Android 13 OS covers the software side.

Cameras

The upgraded main camera features a 48MP 1/2.0″ sensor with 0.8µm pixels and is equipped with an f/1.8 lens that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS). Alongside the main camera, there is also an 8MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide shooter, both sporting an f/2.2 aperture. The telephoto lens offers a 2x zoom capability, while the ultrawide lens provides a 120-degree field of view (FoV).

The device’s selfie camera is an additional 8MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

Powering the Xperia 10 V is a sizable 5,000 mAh battery. Sony guarantees that it will retain at least 80% of its capacity even after three years of use. Although the charging speed is not specified, it is likely to support 21W charging over Power Delivery, similar to its predecessors.

Sony Xperia 10 V will cost €449 in Europe and sales are set to start in June.

Sony Xperia 10 V Specifications