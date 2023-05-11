Sony Xperia 1 V Arrives With Better Low Light Photography and Thermals

Sony has just launched its latest flagship, the Xperia 1 V, featuring an innovative “Exmor T for mobile” stacked sensor, a groundbreaking development that aims to enhance low-light smartphone photography to unprecedented heights.

Design and Display

The Xperia 1 V boasts a 6.5-inch screen capable of refreshing at up to 120Hz. Staying true to the series’ distinctive trademark, it presents a stunning 21:9 4K OLED display. The screen is protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability and resilience.

The back is also covered by the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and you get IP68 water and dust resistance. The device features its classic full bezel on top, which accommodates the selfie camera. It’s also one of those rare phones that still have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals and Storage

The Xperia V houses a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Setting it apart from most other premium smartphones, Sony’s flagship device includes a microSD card slot, allowing for storage expansion.

Sony has also worked on fixing the Xperia 1 IV’s overheating issue. As a result, the Xperia 1 V incorporates a heat diffusion sheet with a 60% larger volume. The main camera’s power consumption has been reduced as well to minimize heating.

The software side is covered by Android 13.

Cameras

The main camera sensor not only uses less power but is also larger in size to capture more light. It’s a 52MP multi-aspect sensor based on a modern BSI Quad-Bayer imager with 1.12μm individual pixels that produces 12MP images with 4-to-1 pixel binning. Sony says that the improved main camera is 50% better at low-light photos.

A 12MP telephoto camera allows for continuous zoom, the same as before and there is another 12MP unit for ultrawide shots. The ToF sensor is gone since Sony claims that its AI algorithm is now advanced enough to not require any dedicated hardware. These cameras can record up to 4K videos at 120 FPS.

Battery Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery can be charged up to 50% in only 30 minutes thanks to its 30W fast charging support.

Sony Xperia 1 V costs an eye-watering €1,399 and will be available in Black, Khaki Green, and Platinum Silver colors.

Sony Xperia 1 V Specifications