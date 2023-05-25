Babar and Rizwan Attend Martyrs’ Reverence Day Ceremony at GHQ

By ProPK Staff | Published May 25, 2023 | 11:47 am

Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, were in attendance at a solemn ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi as the nation observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day).

This significant day serves as a heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending Pakistan and its people.

The ceremony at GHQ was graced by the presence of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as the chief guest. Distinguished guests, including former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers, and members of society, were also in attendance.

As part of the commemoration, various events featuring Quran recitation and prayers will be organized across the country, serving as a spiritual remembrance of the martyrs’ sacrifices.

Furthermore, numerous ceremonies will be held at memorials dedicated to the martyrs, providing an opportunity for the nation to come together and honor their memory.

The presence of Pakistan’s cricket stars at the ceremony reflects the strong bond between the sports community and the nation’s heroes. It signifies the solidarity and gratitude of the cricketing fraternity towards those who have laid down their lives for the country.

The observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan is a poignant reminder of the bravery and selflessness displayed by the martyrs. It serves as a collective tribute to their indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s integrity.

