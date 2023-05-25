Dubai Planning to Become Ultimate Beach Haven With 400% Expansion

On Thursday, Dubai announced a 400% coastline expansion by 2040 to cater to the rising number of tourists. Vice-president, prime minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced 105 km of public beaches. Currently, the biggest beaches span up to 21km.

He added that the venue services will triple in number. These include shops, restaurants, water sports arenas, family spaces, and a marine sanctuary.

Al Maktoum drove to Jebel Ali Beach to meet with Dubai Urban Plan 2040 officials. He posted a video of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan releasing turtles into the beach.

ALSO READ Luxury Hotel in Dubai Announces 40% Off Limited Time Offer

Sheikh Mohammed stated that Dubai hosts millions of tourists every year and its well on its way to be the most popular tourist destination in the world. He added that the new urban projects will support the Emirate’s economic and tourism agenda for a decade.

He further stated: