Luxury Hotel in Dubai Announces 30% Off Limited Time Offer

One of the top luxury hotels in Dubai, Address Grand Creek Harbour, has introduced a special 72-hour summer discount for travelers.

On stays with only a room or with breakfast, people will be able to get a 30% discount between May 26 and May 28.

The hotel is next to Dubai’s newest observation spot, “The Viewing Point.” Additionally, it has a huge infinity pool, a promenade along the waterfront, and a number of retail and entertainment options.

Interested individuals can make bookings on Address Grand Creek Harbor’s website or contact the hotel directly. On top of the flash sale prices, U By EMAAR members will also save an extra 10%.

Anyone interested is urged to reserve their accommodations as soon as possible due to the limited availability in order to avoid any disappointment.

Wellness activities, like early morning yoga and pilates, meditation workshops, and sound healing, are available at the Address Grand Creek Harbour.

The hotel’s free buggy rides allow guests to see the breathtaking Creek Harbour, further improving their stay.

Please check the hotel’s website or contact them by phone (+97142758899) or email ([email protected]) for further details, including reservation information.