Govt Announces to Refund Partial Hajj Cost to Pilgrims

By Asma Sajid | Published May 25, 2023 | 6:42 pm

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced its decision to refund Rs. 55,000 as the ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before they depart for Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

This decision followed special instructions from the Minister of Religious Affairs, Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood. Pilgrims are encouraged to collect the amount from their respective banks before departure, as the sum will not be reimbursed once in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi government-run Qurbani booths will be conveniently located near government residences to facilitate the hassle-free purchase of coupons. Should there be any issues, pilgrims may lodge a complaint directly with the accounts officer of the ministry at 051-9208552.

Earlier in May, Minister Mahmood announced that the federal government will cover the cost of sacrificial animals during this year’s Hajj. The increase in Hajj expenditures this year can be attributed to the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee. A detailed comparison of the full Hajj costs will be shared with the public in the near future.

>