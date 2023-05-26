Govt Slashes Prices of Ghee and Cooking Oil at Utility Stores by a Big Amount

The federal government has announced a significant reduction in prices for all brands of ghee and cooking oil at Utility Stores. The price adjustment, ranging from Rs. 5 to Rs. 76 per kilogram/liter, has been officially announced and is effective from today, Friday.

According to the notification, Dalda Banaspati Ghee will now cost Rs. 577 per kilogram, a decrease of Rs. 23 from its previous price of Rs. 600. Similarly, Dalda Cooking Oil will now be sold at Rs. 626 per liter, representing a decrease of Rs. 25 from its previous price of Rs. 651.

[Related Post id=”679705″]Government to Distribute 100,000 Laptops Among Talented Students[/Related Post]

Tullo Banaspati Ghee will now be available for Rs. 570 per kilogram, which is a reduction of Rs. 18 from its previous price of Rs. 588. In addition, Tullo Cooking Oil will now cost Rs. 620 per liter, down Rs. 18 from its previous price of Rs. 638.

Kashmir Banaspati Ghee will experience a price decrease of Rs. 5 per kilogram, reducing it to Rs. 600 from its earlier price of Rs. 605. Similarly, Kashmir Canola Cooking Oil will now be sold for Rs. 649 per liter, marking a reduction of Rs. 5 from its previous cost of Rs. 654.

[Related Post id=”679587″]OLX Pakistan Launches Innovative Honor-Based Fee System[/Related Post]

Dastak Cooking Oil will now be priced at Rs. 580 per liter, a decrease of Rs. 25 from its former price of Rs. 605. Mujahid Cooking Oil will witness a substantial reduction of Rs. 76 per liter, with the new price set at Rs. 540. Maan Cooking Oil will now cost Rs. 585 per liter, a decrease of Rs. 18.

Soya Supreme Banaspati Ghee will see a significant reduction of Rs. 69 per kilogram, reducing its price to Rs. 545 from the earlier price of Rs. 614. Additionally, Soya Supreme Cooking Oil will now be available at Rs. 590 per liter, a decrease of Rs. 55 from its previous price.