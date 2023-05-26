Govt to Distribute 1 Lac Laptops Among Talented Students

The Prime Minister Youth Program will reintroduce the laptop scheme this year, according to the announcement made by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs. In a recent press conference, the SAPM revealed that the scheme aims to provide 100,000 laptops to the youth.

Expressing regret over the discontinuation of the scheme by the previous government, she highlighted the importance of laptops in enabling the youth to pursue their education and work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The laptops distributed by the previous government, under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, proved to be instrumental in facilitating continuity amidst challenging circumstances.

ALSO READ Gigantic Blue Whale Found Dead Along Balochistan Coast [Video]

Additionally, the government has initiated the National Innovation Award as part of its efforts to foster a startup culture among the youth. This award aims to recognize and promote innovative ideas and initiatives.

The SAPM emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting healthy activities among the youth. Over the past year, approximately 54,000 children participated in various sports activities. Hockey trials were conducted in twenty-five regions, while volleyball trials took place in twenty-eight regions.

ALSO READ Sindh to Give Free Houses to People Affected by Nullahs

Moreover, the SAPM announced that registration for football trials has commenced nationwide, providing an opportunity for young individuals from all over Pakistan to showcase their skills in the sport.

These initiatives collectively reflect the government’s focus on empowering and engaging the youth, providing them with educational opportunities, encouraging innovation, and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.