Here’s What You Can Do if You Forget Your Driving License at Home in Dubai

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced an easy solution for residents who often worry about forgetting their driving licenses at home.

To use this feature, residents can add their driving licenses to their Apple wallets. While some people already keep a photo of their license on their smartphones or store a digital copy in their files, the digital card in the iPhone wallet provides even greater accessibility.

How to Add Dubai Driving License to Apple Wallet

To add the driving license to the Apple wallet, users need to follow these simple steps:

Download and open the RTA app.

If it is your first time using the app, you will need to set up your account and link your traffic files, such as your driving license or vehicle license, to the app.

On the app’s home page, you will find five icons at the bottom. Choose “My Docs.”

Open the “My License” tab, where you will find the digital version of your driving license.

Underneath the card, there is a button that says, “Add to Apple Wallet.” Just click on that button, and your license will be added to your e-wallet automatically.

In addition to the driving license, the same process can be followed to add the vehicle license to the Apple wallet. However, it’s important to note that this feature is currently only available for Apple users.

With this digital solution, Dubai residents can ensure that their driving licenses are easily accessible and always at hand, eliminating the concern of forgetting or misplacing the physical card.