Narowal Sports Complex to Host Lahore Qalandars Vs. PCB XI T10 Match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI is all set to take on the Lahore Qalandars at the Narowal Sports Complex on May 28.

The match, which will be attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was announced during a meeting under the leadership of Federal Minister, Ahsan Iqbal.

The line-up for this clash boasts a number of national players who are eager to entertain the fans.

Amongst the players finalized to showcase their prowess are Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf.

Joining forces with these cricketers are Tahir Baig, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Ahmed Daniyal, and players from the PDP who will play for the PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars.

Meanwhile, the PCB XI comprises the likes of Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Sajid Khan, Ali Imran, and Usman Qadir.

In addition to them, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ilyas, Mohammad Akhlaq, and Amir Hassan will also be in action.

Pakistan Sports Board will be organizing this high-profile encounter, which promises to attract a staggering number of cricket lovers.

Here is Lahore Qalandars squad for the exhibition match: