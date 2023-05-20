List of Pakistani Cricketers Playing T20 Blast This Season

Eight cricketers from Pakistan are set to showcase their talent in the highly anticipated upcoming edition of England’s T20 Blast, which kicks off today at Edgbaston Stadium.

Among the national cricketers participating in the tournament, the left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will represent Nottinghamshire Outlaws in the 21st edition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Board Terminates Chief Medical Officer Najeeb Soomro

During his brief stint for Hampshire Hawks in 2020, Shaheen displayed a remarkable performance against Middlesex, where he claimed four wickets in four deliveries.

Another player to watch out for is left-hander, Shan Masood, who was part of the national team in the recent series against New Zealand. He will lead Yorkshire Vikings.

Masood was exceptional in the last edition, emerging as the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire Falcons with an impressive tally of 547 runs, leading them to the quarter-finals.

Renowned pacer, Hasan Ali, has signed with Warwickshire CCC and will represent Birmingham Bears in the tournament, leading the pace attack alongside Chris Woakes.

ALSO READ Pakistani Stars All Set to Participate in Unity Cup T20 Tournament in the US

Vice-captain for the white-ball team, Shadab Khan, who played for Yorkshire last season, has inked a deal with Sussex Sharks and will represent them throughout the tournament.

Explosive batter, Haider Ali, and emerging pacer, Zaman Khan, will don the Derbyshire Falcons jersey this season, while Zafar Gohar will continue his impressive stint with Gloucestershire CCC.

Leg spinner, Usama Mir, who played for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been signed by Worcestershire Rapids for the first phase of the tournament.

Here is the full list: