Simon Doull Compares Hasan Ali With IPL’s Latest Bowling Sensation

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull, has compared Mumbai Indians pacer, Akash Madhwal, with Pakistani bowler, Hasan Ali, due to their similar bowling actions.

Commentating during a match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, Simon Doull stated, “Madhwal bowling action seems to resemble that of Hasan Ali.”

The 29-year-old pacer, who was picked as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, displayed a match-winning performance in the crucial game while defending a total of 183 runs.

The right-arm pacer delivered a destructive spell, claiming five wickets and conceding only five runs, thus limiting the Lucknow Super Giants to a mere 101 runs in 16.3 overs.

An engineer by profession, Madhwal dismissed Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, and Ravi Bishnoi in a must-win play-off encounter.

Ayush Badoni 🙌

Nicholas Pooran 😯 Two outstanding deliveries from Akash Madhwal to get two BIG wickets 🔥🔥#LSG 75/5 after 10 overs Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/smlXIuNSXc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face off against the Gujarat Titans to secure their spot in the final of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the previous 2022 edition, former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, compared Umran Malik to the legendary Waqar Younis citing his exceptional pace and run-up.

Brett Lee said, “I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind”.