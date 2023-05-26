Popular WWE Superstar Visits Kaaba, Calls It His Biggest Achievement

The Muslim members of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe are filled with joy after watching the latest Instagram post of the famous WWE superstar Sami Zayn. The post shows Zayn adorned in an Ahram, standing before Kaaba.

The following caption accompanies the photo:

Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. Alhamdulillah!

The picture has garnered praise from numerous wrestlers and fans, Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Popular WWE superstars such as Natalya Niedhart, James Curtin (FKA Drake Maverick), Shane “The Hurricane” Helms, Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young), and others congratulated Zayn and appreciated the heartfelt post.

Who is Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn — real name Rami Sebei — is a Canadian WWE superstar of Syrian descent and a Muslim by faith. The WWE superstar formerly wrestled under the alias “El-Generico” with various popular independent (AKA Indie) wrestling companies such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Ring of Honor (ROH), Dragon Gate (a Japanese company), and others,

Since 2013, Sami has signed up for WWE and has been a mainstream attraction of the world’s largest and most popular wrestling promotion ever since.

His recent program with “The Bloodline” — a faction that consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikao — has gathered heaps of praise from the fans, wrestlers, and critics alike.

Sami’s appearance comes as a surprise to many as he has been a vocal critic of the atrocities taking place in his native land. He has been noticeably absent from all Saudi and UAE thus far. While the reason for his absence is unknown, speculations suggest that it has been out of protest against Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Nonetheless, his recent appearance in Makkah has won the hearts of many, especially Muslim WWE fans.