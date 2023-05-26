PTI MPA’s Son Assault 2 Women in Karachi’s Posh Area [Video]

A disturbing event took place in a residential building in Karachi as per a news report on Thursday.

Two women were allegedly attacked in an elevator by the son of a Sindh Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) and his staff, as reported by the police.

MPA Aslam Abro's son Imran Abro beating women in lift at Do Darya Karachi ! pic.twitter.com/FFe2MXH9md — Shehzad Qureshi (@ShehxadGulHasen) May 25, 2023

The police stated that the entire event was recorded by a CCTV camera in the elevator of a residential building in Do Darya, Karachi. The event reportedly took place on 5 May, but the footage was only recently released.

The video shows two women and a child in the elevator when the son of MPA Aslam Abro entered with his staff and friends.

A disagreement quickly turned violent when the women objected to the MPA’s son and his friends entering the elevator due to its weight limit. The situation became heated and security guards arrived to resolve the conflict.

On 18 May, the police registered a case related to the incident and arrested Adnan Rana, who is reported to be related to the assault victims. The case was filed based on a complaint from MPA Abro’s cook, who can be seen mistreating the women in the CCTV footage. The police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.