Gilgit-Baltistan CM’s LLB Degree is Fake

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has withdrawn the equivalence of the LLB degree issued to Muhammad Khalid Khurshid on 23 September 2022, on receipt of the following intimation by the University of London; ‘the envelope and its contents (copy of degree certificate, Letter of Certification, and transcript) were not issued by the University of London’.

In response to a query that the Bachelor of Law Degree submitted by Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan is not genuine, HEC reviewed and processed a re-verification of the LLB degree presented by Khan to HEC.

ALSO READ Saudi Ministry Bans Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims from Carrying 4 Items

As per the policy in vogue, the University of London was requested to check the authenticity of the degree, transcript, and sealed envelope containing the letter of verification provided by the applicant to HEC. In response thereto, the University of London confirmed that ‘the envelope and its contents (copy of degree certificate, Letter of Certification, and transcript) were not issued by the University of London’.

In terms of clause #7 of the Affidavit submitted by the Applicant to HEC stating that ‘if at any stage, it is revealed that any of my Academic document (s) i.e Degree (s), Transcript (s) are fake/bogus or not in line with the HEC Academic regulations, HEC Pakistan would have right to immediately cancel equivalence letter issued to me’.

ALSO READ Karachi Traffic Police Implements Digital Challan System

Resultantly, the Equivalence granted to the claimed University of London LLB Degree issued by the HEC to CM Khan has been withdrawn on 12 May 2023.